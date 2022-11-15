HOLTON – Volleyball teams that are still competing in mid-November are there for a reason and it isn’t often you see one dominate another. Shelby flipped that script on Thursday however, taking out Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (NPC) 3-1 in a revenge game of epic proportions.

A year prior to the Tigers’ regional title win last week, they met the Mustangs in the regional semifinal. That matchup started in favor of Shelby with the Tigers taking a one-set lead before falling in three straight sets, leaving the regional bracket empty handed.

“We got knocked out last year without a chance to play in this game (regional finals),” Shelby Head Coach Tom Weirich said. “On the way over we said if we could get this one it was going to be a huge step forward for our program. Nobody had a bigger ax to grind than us against this team (NPC). In the locker room before this one, I said ‘for those of you who were on this team or at the game last year, remember how that felt to walk off the floor. We can either let that happen again, or do something about it.’”

Shelby certainly did something about it, exploding out to an 11-4 lead in the game’s first set on the back of some spectacular serving. At the helm of that lead was Biloxi Lee (26 service points, 20 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills) and Gladys Moncada-Pineda (18 service points, 3 aces). Moncada-Pineda was particularly dominant, rattling off a seven-point service run for the Tigers.

“That gets the whole game started. We start with Biloxi serving just so we can get Navea in the front row for as many rotations as we can,” Weirich said. “When she (Moncada-Pineda) comes in and gets an ace or two here and there, it gets them out of system. She forced them to hit balls out of bounds and into the net. That kid is tough and she had a little rough streak last week, but she came out firing tonight.

“That is not fun coming off the bench and having to perform right then and there. She doesn’t get a chance to get into the flow of the game. She’s embraced every second of that and when she comes off the court if she’s made a mistake, she self-corrects. She had surgery last year on her knee and couldn’t play, so for her to come back and participate in that capacity it’s special.”

While Moncada-Pineda was impressive, she noted that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, opting to cheer for her teammates from the sidelines and then performing when the team calls on her.

“The thing that keeps me in the right mindset is knowing that what I do is going to help my team on the bench and on the court,” Moncada-Pineda said. “ Yeah, it’s hard sitting on the bench but personally I’d rather do that and serve a few points when I can. As long as I know I did all I could to help the team get further ahead. Every time I go back there my team and coaches are always telling me ‘we need this, put us ahead.’ Their energy keeps me going because I’m happy knowing I’m serving for them.”

Sophomore Navea Gauthier (47 kills) took over from there, using her power to find points that would lead Shelby to a 25-22 first set victory. That momentum carried into the second set with the Tigers keeping pace with NPC.

Even at 13-13, Gauthier helped Shelby snag a two-point lead that would be maintained until late in the second set. An ace by Claire Gowell helped the Tigers snag a 25-19 win, carrying a shocking 2-0 lead heading into the third set.

The Mustangs weren’t done yet though, as they quickly dismantled Shelby in the third set winning 25-19 in a contest that seemed to wake the Tigers up a bit.

“We were already thinking about holding that trophy. We already had it sitting on our bench,” Gauthier said. “Things didn’t go our way and we realized they (NPC) still had fight in them. After that, we knew the fourth set had to be ours.”

Gauthier made the fourth set hers certainly, riding the match’s ebbs and flows out to a 7-5 lead. That’s when the Tigers really opened up their lead as Audrey Horton (44 assists) set up Gauthier time and time again, closing out the night with a 25-19 win and a Regional Championship trophy.

For Tom Weirich, the win was big, but perhaps looming even larger in his head was the upcoming finale to his daughter Morgan Weirich’s (4 assists, 20 digs) high school volleyball career.

“I’ve dreamed and dreaded this part of the season since she’s been about 10,” Tom Weirich said. “There’s no way to stop it and I don’t want to, but boy it’s going to be hard watching her walk off the court for the last time. We’re thankful we didn’t have to do it tonight because I’m not going to be emotionally correct that night.”

The Tigers road to a state title begins now as they prepare for a slew of games that will test them mentally and physically. It doesn’t appear confidence is a problem, as Weirich made it known what the plan is down the stretch.

“We’re gonna get Navea the ball.”