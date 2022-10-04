Two of Oceana County’s high school football teams have now posted a multi-win campaign in 2022, as Shelby (2-4) joined Hart (4-2) with a homecoming victory. Hart added to their in-conference win total (2-1), keeping them in third place in the WMC Rivers Division.

Hesperia (1-5) on the other hand, fell to Ravenna despite a second half surge. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, teams are making a final push towards a playoff berth.

Shelby at Manistee

SHELBY – Riding high off an overtime win that spoiled Hesperia’s homecoming, the Tigers rolled to a 26-6 win over Holton to cap off their own homecoming festivities. On a night where Travis Boughan was crowned homecoming king, the senior was thrust into a familiar position with the chance to play hero for the second-straight week.

Junior quarterback Lalo Garcia had the Tigers moving down the field on their first drive after a Red Devil fumble was recovered inside Shelby’s own 5-yard line. Garcia (2/2 passing, 30 yards; 4 carries, 61 yards, 1 touchdown) used his running ability to lead Shelby down the field before punching the ball in to give his team a 6-0 lead. On the ensuing two-point attempt, Garcia rolled to his left and tried to find the goal line with his legs once more. He was stopped short but Garcia remained on the ground, grabbing at his right ankle in pain.

Garcia would not return to the game, meaning it was Boughan who would need to reclaim his title as the Tigers’ signal caller. After Boughan’s first drive went nowhere, Shelby’s defense stood up once again, recovering another Holton fumble at their own 31-yard line. Boughan (11/28 passing, 214 yards, 2 touchdowns; 14 carries, 72 yards) found a reliable target in Bishop Lee (6 catches, 145 yards, 1 touchdown), connecting with him for a total of 64 yards to put the Tigers in the red zone. Boughan then found Treyjin Waller to put Shelby up 14-0 after a Waller two-point conversion run.

Boughan looked in the direction of Lee often, targeting him 16 times after moving to quarterback. Lee’s ability to contort his body over defenders gave him an edge, something he attributes to the work he put in on the basketball court.

“I have to give a shout-out to Coach Zoulek, he taught me how to box out for the basketball team,” Lee said. “Going up and getting those rebounds comes down to physicality.”

“Being a post player in basketball really helps Bishop,” Shelby Head Coach Phil Fortier said. “He plays big and when there’s a difficult catch he’s able to contort his body and bring it down. Kudos to him, Holton didn’t have an answer for him tonight.”

The second half of Friday’s game brought a bit of dramatics, starting with the Red Devils getting on the board at the end of the third quarter to bring the score to 14-6. Then, Holton’s head coach was ejected from the game after his frustration with officials reached a boiling point.

The Tigers didn’t let up however, adding two fourth quarter touchdowns, one offensively on a connection between Boughan and Lee. The other touchdown came when Boughan jumped in front of a Holton pass attempt from his linebacker spot, intercepted the pass and took off 75 yards for a touchdown. Boughan’s long jaunt to the end zone was especially impressive considering the senior was diagnosed with a torn MCL a week prior.

“I was just thinking, ‘forget my knee, I have to go,’” Boughan said. “We have to keep our foot on the gas and I wanted to for the fans. I’ve never seen the stands so packed. I know we only have two wins, but with that many people there it felt like I just won the state championship.”

That pick-six was the last score of the game, putting the cherry on top of Boughan’s resurgent performance in a 26-6 victory. Boughan, the Tigers’ quarterback for the first three games of the season, was moved to running back as Garcia took over throwing the ball. The time away from what is considered the game’s most important position served him well, something Boughan is appreciative of.

“To play running back gave me a lot of relief,” Boughan said. “All that pressure of everyone staring at you all the time was gone. I didn’t feel that pressure tonight either.”

The win over Holton nets the Tigers their first back-to-back victories since 2014, which coincidentally is the last time they won two or more games in a season. With an away game with Manistee (3-3) up next, Shelby will need to be on top of their game for a third-straight week.

Regardless of the results of that game, Fortier is just happy to see his players progress on and off the field.

“We put in a lot of hours as coaches and players,” Fortier said. “They put in a lot of hours and sometimes you come out here and get beat pretty bad on the scoreboard. I see our kids out here growing up, gaining confidence and maturing as young men. With every setback they’ve faced, they bounce back and respond in a way we think is phenomenal. That resilience is what you want to see in your kids and that’s what football teaches you. Life lessons like those are why I still coach.”

Hart vs. Holton

The Pirates (4-2) got themselves back into the win column as they were able to right the ship in a 22-16 win over Mason County Central (1-5). With their fourth win in the first six weeks of this season, Hart boasts their best start in 30 years.

Once again, Hart was able to thrive off a dominant rushing attack led by sophomore Eman Hertzler (9 carries, 118 yards) and Trayce Tate (11 carries, 57 yards, 1 touchdown). The Pirates put up a total of 253 yards on the ground, which accounted for two-thirds of their offensive total.

That rushing attack was particularly important late in the game. With a 22-8 lead after the third quarter, the Spartans mounted a comeback with a momentous touchdown to bring them within a single possession of knotting up the score. Hart’s backfield was not to be trifled with however, as they pounded the rock and ran the clock out.

Senior quarterback Trenton Swihart (4/7 passing, 151 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 carries, 15 yards) was efficient through the air, aiding Hart’s offensive attack. Chase Gale (3 catches, 148 yards, 1 touchdown) was Swihart’s favorite target.

The Pirates did suffer a bit from the turnover bug, suffering fumbles by both Hertzler and Tate as well as an interception thrown.

Tate (9 tackles) and Swihart (10 tackles) also led Hart on defense, recovering a fumble and being credited with a pass breakup. Adrian Tice (10 tackles) recorded a sack in the winning effort.

Up next for the Pirates is a matchup with the winless Holton Red Devils, fresh off a loss to Shelby. Hart (2-1 in conference) will look to make up some ground in the WMC Rivers Division, as they currently trail Ravenna and North Muskegon who both are undefeated in conference play.

Hesperia at Mason County Central

The Panthers hit the road last week as they took on Ravenna in front of their home crowd. Hesperia fell in a 62-30 affair, with a second half push making the score much more respectable.

In the first half, the Panthers were completely shut out, clearly missing the play of quarterback Alex Gleason at quarterback. Replacing Gleason, likely for the remainder of the year, is Brock Bolles. After failing to move the ball on their opening drive, Hesperia was forced to punt which started a scoring avalanche by the Bulldogs.

It took Ravenna just four plays to score, as Nathan Kooiman (4 carries, 35 yards, 2 touchdowns) put the Bulldogs up early. Kooiman was a focal point of the offense alongside Drew Marbrito (2 carries, 80 yards, 2 touchdowns; 2 catches, 62 yards, 1 touchdown) and Hunter Hogan (5/7 passing, 96 yards, 1 touchdown; 5 carries, 82 yards, 2 touchdowns). The Bulldogs ended the first quarter with a pick-six provided by Ravenna’s Nash Hoffman on a Bolles pass.

The second quarter saw the Bulldogs score five unanswered touchdowns, giving them a 56-0 lead heading into halftime and securing a running clock for the remainder of the game.

Hesperia was able to turn their opening drive of the third quarter into points, as Bolles (4/13 passing, 112 yards, 2 touchdowns; 6 carries, 58 yards, 1 touchdown) turned 2 carries into a rushing touchdown.

Trailing 56-8 in the fourth quarter, the Panthers offense came alive as Bolles found Maverick McKinnon (2 catches, 67 yards, 1 touchdown) on a deep connection for a touchdown. Armando Escobedo (4 carries, 23 yards, 1 touchdown) and Ian Fox (2 catches, 45 yards, 1 touchdown) also found the end zone to bring the final score to 62-30.

Hesperia will head on the road for the second straight week as they take on Mason County Central next.