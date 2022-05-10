Shelby couldn't get across the plate in either end of Tuesday's West Michigan Conference doubleheader at Ravenna, losing 10-0 and 1-0.
Tiger starter Joseph Hayes pitched a quality game in the nightcap, allowing only three hits without walking a batter and striking out four. Unfortunately, Ravenna got on the board in the sixth inning with the game's only run. Shelby (4-7, 2-6 WMC) also only had three hits and couldn't turn them into any runs.
Shelby was held to two hits in the opener, which was cut to five innings by mercy rule. Ravenna scored six times in the second inning to blow the game open.