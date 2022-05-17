SHELBY — The story of the Shelby season has unfortunately been that of a good-pitching club that can’t seem to find any offense. That was true again Tuesday, as the Tigers pitched competitively against the league unbeatens from Montague but fell short in 7-1 and 4-0 games.
Shelby managed just five hits between the two games against Wildcat starters Owen Petersen and Nick Moss, who each kept Shelby off balance at the plate, striking out 25 Tigers on the day.
Game two was perhaps even harder to swallow, as Tiger starter Joseph Hayes gave up only one earned run out of the four scored in the fourth inning. A dropped fly ball in right field sparked the Montague rally, and a two-out ground ball to end the inning bounced past first base and into the outfield.
Coach Brian Wright said he couldn’t say if the Tiger defenders are on edge in the field, knowing their struggles at the plate, but it would certainly be understandable if they were.
“I don’t know if that weighs on them,” Wright said. “I think it does sometimes. I don’t think my pitchers are thinking, ‘I’ve got to throw a shutout,’ but we’re always fighting from behind...We have good pitching. We just have to try to manufacture some runs. It can be a frustrating game. They’re battling.”
Wright also noted that the Tigers have only played 13 games to date to Montague’s 27 due to poor weather, which hasn’t helped a young team that needs to see live pitching to improve.
Shelby had an early 1-0 lead in game one — Trey Waller drew a leadoff walk and came around to score an unearned run on Montague’s lone error of the game — before Montague scored six times in three innings to grab the lead. Lalo Garcia, Travis Boughan and Carson Claeys each picked up a hit, but it wasn’t enough.
In game two, Hayes and Garcia each got one hit, but apart from a couple of walks, that was that for the Tigers, who didn’t get much help from Montague’s sharp defense.
And yet, even after all of that, Shelby knows anything can happen in the coming postseason. The Tigers draw Ravenna in the opening round, a team they recently played two close games against. Get a clutch pitching night from Hayes or Garcia and catch a break or two, and who knows?
“I told them, we have five more games to prepare us for two weeks from tonight,” Wright said. “It’s not always the best team that wins the district tournament. We know that. Who knows? They say, catch lightning in a bottle.”