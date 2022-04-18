Shelby finally got on the field Thursday for its season opener, but the Tigers were overwhelmed by the defending West Michigan Conference co-champions from North Muskegon in a doubleheader sweep, 14-2 and 11-0.
The Tigers played three great innings to start game one and led 1-0 after Lalo Garcia and Joseph Hayes executed a double steal. In the fourth, Shelby was one out away from retaining the lead when the Norsemen exploded for six runs, igniting their offense to the win.
Garcia pitched well for Shelby, striking out seven in four innings. Hayes and Carson Claeys each had a hit in the loss.
The Norsemen controlled game two throughout, holding Shelby's bats to three hits. Thomas Harvell had two of them, and Hayes had one. Hayes had good control on the mound, walking only one batter in five innings.
“In blustery, windy, cold conditions we just couldn’t get any offense going in our opening games of the season," Shelby coach Brian Wright said.