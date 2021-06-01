MUSKEGON — Shelby seemed on the verge of a potential upset Tuesday against West Michigan Conference co-champion North Muskegon in the pre-districts, but a nine-run fourth inning for the home team doomed the Tigers in a 12-2 defeat.
The Norsemen scored three first-inning runs, but Shelby scratched back into the game with a single run in the second and in the third inning. The Tigers scored on three straight singles and a wild pitch in the second and on a RBI single by Isaac Aebig in the third.
In the fourth, though, the Norsemen took advantage of five Shelby errors to score nine runs on six hits and take control of the game.
"I was really pleased with how my pitchers (Logan Claeys, Lalo Garcia and Joseph Hayes) threw," Shelby coach Brian Wright said. "We just had two innings that had too many errors that led to free runs for them. We just gave them too many unearned runs. They're a good team. They're one of the co-champs. It's 3-2 going into the fourth, and we couldn't get that third out."
Three Tigers got two hits each - Hayes, Aebig and Lorenzo Rodriguez.
Wright said he was pleased with the effort of his team all year, even when the wins weren't coming to their liking.
"I'm proud of how they came to practice every day and worked to get better," Wright said. "There were times we really played well, just sometimes we hurt ourselves. I was proud of how they hung together."