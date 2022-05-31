Shelby collected more hits than it's been getting in recent games Tuesday in pre-district action, but couldn't get any of them across the plate in an 8-0 loss to Ravenna.
The Tigers (4-15) got eight hits in the game, equaling Ravenna's total, but 10 strikeouts at the plate and a couple of untimely mistakes on the field were the difference.
"We had guys on base and never got that big timely hit," Tigers' coach Brian Wright said. "We had a couple of errors that hurt us and had a couple baserunning mistakes...We'd been playing some decent games and tonight we just didn't play a very clean game."
Lalo Garcia and Carson Claeys each had two hits in the game. Garcia and Joseph Hayes split the game on the mound.
Wright said his young team missed out by having 10 non-league games wiped out by weather during the season.
"We just needed to play," Wright said.