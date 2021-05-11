SHELBY — Shelby's bats were held down by Ravenna pitching Tuesday in a doubleheader loss. Ravenna won the games 6-0 and 10-0.
The first game was the one Shelby felt could've been winnable. The Tigers got seven hits, but were never able to string them together. Shelby's defense, occasionally an issue this season, was solid, with only one error. However, Ravenna scored three seventh-inning runs to secure the win, spoiling a solid pitching performance by Joseph Hayes, who only threw 81 pitches in his seven innings and didn't walk anyone.
"It could've easily gone our way as well as theirs, but we just couldn't get the big hit," Shelby coach Brian Wright said.
Isaac Aebig had two hits in the loss, and Logan Claeys doubled.
Game two was all Ravenna, as the Bulldogs scored three times in the first inning and five more in the third. Shelby managed two hits, one each by Blake Stovall and Tommy Harvell.