SHELBY — The Shelby defense has struggled with handing out extra outs to opponents this year, and it was the case again Tuesday as the Tigers lost a doubleheader to Mason County Central, 17-6 and 12-4.
Errors contributed to several of the Spartans' runs throughout the day, and certainly in the nightcap, as an early 4-2 lead by the Tigers was erased quickly with four third-inning runs, two coming directly on errors.
"It's just a situation where we're just giving teams too many free outs in an inning, and it's really hurting us," Tigers' coach Brian Wright said. "It's just hard to give teams four or sometimes five outs in an inning and bounce back. It seems like we fight so hard for our runs, and we're just giving up some runs too easy."
The Tigers answered MCC's early punches in the second game, scoring a run in the top of the second when Travis Boughan reached on a Spartan error to score Blake Stovall. Trailing 2-1 in the third, Shelby struck again on a Logan Claeys sacrifice fly, scoring Lalo Garcia, and a run-scoring single by Matthew Oberlin, followed immediately by a fielding error in left that brought in another run.
That was it for Shelby on the day, though, and MCC rallied with a five-run third inning to go ahead for good. Two of those runs scored on a Tiger error and another came across on a wild pitch.
After the games were over, the only guaranteed game Shelby had left on its schedule was next Tuesday's pre-district game against North Muskegon, which is tied atop the West Michigan Conference with an 11-1 league record. The Norsemen will be heavy favorites, but Wright wants to impress upon his team that it just takes one error-free game to potentially pull the upset.
"I tell them every day is a new one," Wright said. "I know that sometimes gets old, but it's true. We don't know what's going to happen the next time. Our balls might drop in and we make the plays. That's the unique thing about our sport. It's different than football and basketball with the clock. Who knows? Maybe North Muskegon has a hard time getting us out.
"They are supposed to win, but you know what, the best team doesn't always win. It's the best team that day. Why can't we be the best team that day? There's nothing that says we can't."
Oberlin was Shelby's top offensive performer on the day, collecting three hits. Garcia and Stovall each had two, and Isaac Aebig and Boughan had RBI doubles.
"We had some good innings and some good at-bats, but we couldn't get off the field quick enough in some innings," Wright said.