SHELBY — Shelby again struggled offensively Monday against West Michigan Conference foe Whitehall, dropping a doubleheader 5-1 and 8-1.
The Tigers (4-11, 2-10 WMC) surrendered two runs in the first inning of game one and were never able to get back in the game. Shelby managed three hits, one each by Wyatt Dickman, Damian Viterna and Thomas Harvell, and made five errors in the field. Viterna scored Shelby's only run. Joseph Hayes allowed one earned run on seven hits, striking out two.
Shelby again fell behind early in game two, allowing at least one run in each inning. Hayes got two hits in the nightcap and scored the Tigers' only run on a RBI single by Blake Stovall. Lalo Garcia and Micah Frye also got a base hit each. Garcia struck out eight and allowed five earned runs on six hits.