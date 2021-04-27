SHELBY — Both Hart and Shelby entered Tuesday’s rivalry doubleheader hoping to break through for their first wins, but only the Tigers were able to do it.
They certainly made it interesting, though, breaking through for five runs in the sixth inning of game one to score an 8-4 win before handily winning the second game 7-1.
The visiting Pirates got some help early in game one, loading the bases against Shelby freshman starter Lalo Garcia, then scoring three times in a row on wild pitches to grab a 3-0 lead. However, from there, Garcia was brilliant, allowing only one more run and retiring the last 13 batters he faced to earn his first career win.
“It was crazy,” Shelby coach Brian Wright said of Garcia’s rebound. “His first innings, it’s not that he’s not warmed up, but I think he’s so amped up too much as a ninth-grader. His first inning has been a killer. But he settled down. He’s going to be a good one. He was (throwing) about 75-76 (miles per hour) today, I’d have guessed, as a freshman...He wants it so bad, and he’s played so much travel ball. It was a good win for him.”
He got that win because the Tigers (2-5, 2-2 West Michigan Conference) made things happen in the sixth. Having cut Hart’s 4-1 lead to 4-3 with a couple of runs in the third, Shelby got things rolling when the #9 hitter, Mason Garcia, singled with one out in the sixth. After that, Garcia went to second on a balk, then Joseph Hayes singled him in to tie the game at four. Lalo Garcia reached on an error, and after Logan Claeys (who was 2-for-2 with an RBI in the game) was intentionally walked, Aaron Aebig delivered a two-run go-ahead single. Two batters later, Travis Boughan struck a just as devastating blow by ripping a two-run double.
The error that allowed Garcia to reach was, naturally, the thing that stuck out to Pirates’ coach Dave Riley. Much like Shelby, Hart is very much lacking in varsity experience; in fact, Rece Schlukebir was the only player for either team that took the field Tuesday having played at this level prior to the season.
“The young, inexperienced players we do have are still learning the game,” Riley said. “They’ve been working hard. I love the group of boys I have. But in a situation like that where the game is on the line, we have a lot to learn. Sometimes being in those situations is a learning experience, and I think that’s what tonight was. On the other side of that coin, there are things we can control, and we’ve talked about this in practice, that we need to do better.
“Give Shelby credit. They put the ball in the play in the second half of the game. They did what they needed to do to put guys on base and score runs.”
Hart’s pitchers in game one, twins Kody and Kory Charron, did well for the first five innings, allowing only six hits in that span and walking only two before things got away from Kory in the sixth.
“What happens with young players is the game gets really fast, and it got really fast for them,” Riley said. “They kind of lost themselves a little bit. Pitching-wise, the two twins, Kody and Kory, split game one, and I thought they gave us a chance to win.”
After dropping the heartbreaker in game one, Riley felt his team was slow to bounce back, and the Tigers jumped ahead with two first-inning runs. Shelby built its lead out to 5-0 before the Pirates got on the board in the fourth (0-6, 0-4 WMC), again on a wild pitch. They had only one more player reach base after that.
Of course, pitchers Claeys (who pitched the first four innings) and Joseph Hayes had a little to do with that as well. Both pitchers pumped the strike zone for the most part and forced the Pirates to beat them.
“Logan is just such a hard worker, and people look at Joseph and probably think ‘we should hit him’, but he just throws strikes and spins that curveball,” Wright said. “I was happy for all three pitchers today.”
The Tigers took advantage of some Hart miscues in game two, scoring two runs without a hit in the third to go ahead 4-0 and scoring their last two runs on a wild pitch and an error respectively. In between, Shelby manufactured a run with two singles and a Lorenzo Rodriguez sacrifice fly in the fourth. Mason Garcia helped keep Hart at bay by making a couple of nice catches on line drives.
The aggressive mindset Shelby displayed in making Hart pay for those errors was something Wright always preaches, but it takes on an extra layer of significance for a team that doesn’t have guys that often hit laser beams all over the ballpark.
“We call them dirt-ball reads,” Wright said. “Any time we see a ball in the dirt, we want to get that extra base. I just told them, we’ve got to be aggressive. We’re not going to be the team that gets three or four hits in an inning. We do work on that. I’d rather have them get thrown out being aggressive than be passive.”
For Hart, freshman Blake Weirich pitched solidly but was let down by some of those miscues on defense.
“We need to be better at picking each other up and supporting each other through mistakes and not hanging our heads,” Riley said. “We haven’t been in a lot of close games this year yet, so for us to lose a close game and turn around and play game two is something they have to do.”
The Tigers hope to gain confidence from the wins as they continue to navigate what Wright calls a “brutal” WMC schedule.
“To get two big wins, that hopefully gives them confidence when they’re in that spot another time,” Wright said. “Maybe they believe...There were a lot of good signs today.”