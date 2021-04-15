MUSKEGON — Shelby took a pair of losses in its first two games of the season Wednesday, dropping a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to North Muskegon 15-0 and 14-0.
The Tigers managed one hit in the four-inning first game of the twinbill, although Logan Claeys drew a walk. Aaron Aebig pitched 2 1/3 innings. Claeys had Shelby's only strikeout on the mound.
Defensive miscues cost the Tigers in a five-inning game two, where they made six errors. The offense managed two hits. Logan Garcia pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out two batters, and Joseph Hayes pitched 2 1/3 frames.