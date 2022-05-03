HART — The Hart/Shelby baseball rivalry delivers thrillers annually, but Monday's doubleheader upped the ante with both games coming down to the last pitch.
The Tigers came out on top in two one-run battles, beating Hart 3-2 and 1-0 and winning both the games in their last at-bat.
In game one, Damian Viterna lined a seventh-inning double to right field to bring around pinch-runner Micah Frye, who managed to sneak into home plate despite tripping going around third base. The nightcap was an even more remarkable pitcher's duel, going to the eighth inning before Travis Boughan singled in Lalo Garcia for a walk-off victory.
"Part of it is just me taking it out on them from football," Boughan said, referring to the Pirates' gridiron win last fall. "We had to beat them now. That's what it's all about. This feels better than winning the state championship (laughs). We don't like Hart here."
The standouts of the afternoon for both squads were the pitchers. All four starters pitched complete games. Garcia dominated Hart batters in the opener, allowing only two hits and striking out a whopping 16, outdueling Blake Weirich, who also only allowed two hits and fanned 10. In game two, Joseph Hayes allowed just two hits in eight shutout innings, striking out eight, and Ty Schlukebir set down seven, surrendering just the one run. Each Pirate pitcher walked only one.
"My first thing is, two well-pitched games by Lalo and Joseph," Shelby coach Brian Wright said. "They're our #1 and #2. You can flip-flop them some days. They're the ones. They really stepped up and pitched well today in kind of weird, close, very intense games."
The nightcap went along at a brisk pace as neither team launched much of a scoring chance against the impressive pitching of Hayes and Schlukebir until the eighth. Garcia was able to reach when he lofted a bloop fly ball down the right field line that dropped in, and he then stole second to set Boughan up for the walk-off hit. Boughan went to the opposite field for the game-winner.
"That was a shallow fly ball to right field and our right fielder was shaded into the gap a little bit more, so that was towards the line and our right fielder busted to get at it and just overran it a step," Hart coach Dave Riley said of Garcia's pivotal fly ball. "He was coming in hard. It was a high fly ball blooper, and he'll tell you he should have caught it."
Boughan's base hit was fitting, Wright said, as the senior catcher has worked hard to improve offensively. He had three hits in the doubleheader for the Tigers (3-2, 2-2 West Michigan Conference).
"Travis is coming," Wright said. "He didn't hit it very well last year, but he's working and working and is a big strong kid."
Boughan's most important work, of course, came behind the plate catching Garcia and Hayes. He was impressed with both his pitchers, noting that they made life easy on him by not making him block too many low pitches.
"I just saw some hard work and some tough pitching," Boughan said. "It was just a good-pitched game by both of them, hard-fought."
The opener was back and forth. Viterna opened the scoring in the top of the second by bringing in Boughan on a groundout after the latter had reached base on a dropped third strike. Hart tied the score in the third when Noah Smith scored on a wild pitch after Carter Ramseyer bunted him there from second.
Garcia, already pitching a gem, delivered the game's biggest blow in the fourth, connecting on an impressive solo home run to left center field. Boughan said Garcia hadn't even gone deep in practice before, but the Tiger teammates knew the sophomore had the pop in his bat to do so.
"His freshman year, he was a good hitter, and this year he's just taken off to the next level," Boughan said of Garcia. "We were just waiting for it to happen, and it happened tonight."
Hart (4-6, 0-6 WMC) tied it up again in the sixth by forcing a rundown with runners on first and third. The Tigers got the out at second, but a throw home was high and Weirich was able to score, making it 2-2. Shelby, of course, quickly answered with Viterna's winning double - sweet redemption for Viterna, who himself was caught in a rundown earlier in the game and tagged out.
Riley took some positives out of Tuesday's games. The Pirates played solid defense for most of both matchups and, with Weirich and Schlukebir as a sophomore and freshman respectively, showed the makings of a solid pitching staff for years to come. Hart hasn't had WMC success yet, but showed a good effort in losses to one of the league's favorites, Montague, earlier this year.
"We played a Montague team that's going to battle for (a run at state)," Riley said of the Apr. 14 doubleheader. "They beat us, they outpaced us with their talent, but it wasn't the Hart Pirates beating the Hart Pirates. That's what we need. North Muskegon (Apr. 27), it was the Hart Pirates versus the Hart Pirates a little bit. We're going to have moments like that, but...we're going in the right direction."
Wright said he was pleased with the way his team has continued fighting to improve. Incredibly, Monday's games marked only the fourth and fifth of the Tigers' season due to rainouts and postponements throughout the month.
"We keep saying we just want to play games," Wright said. "We're going to get better by playing. It's so cool to come through with these doubleheader wins...I sent them a text before the Saturday game (at Orchard View), saying, 'I want to commend you guys.' To play two games in the month of April, and every day they're at practice ready to go, it says something about them."