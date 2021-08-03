SHELBY — The 1971 and ‘72 Shelby Tigers boys basketball state champions will get together for a reunion next Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Shelby Optimist Club to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first of their two titles. The public celebration begins at 4 p.m., and the group is planning a golf outing for those that want to be on the course earlier that day.
It’s not often anymore that the friends and teammates that led Shelby to their finest hour in sports can get together — the last time they all assembled was a 40th-anniversary commemoration at a Tigers’ game 10 years ago, team member Bob Beckman said — but the milestone date offered a great opportunity to bring the Tigers together again. Each living former player is expected to attend; Paul Tate is the lone member of those teams who’s passed away.
A few of the Tiger legends — Bob Beckman and brothers Paul and Al Griffin — ran point on arranging the celebration; Beckman jokingly gave Al all the credit, but “this is not a one-man operation,” Al said.
The depth Shelby possessed in ‘71, said both Al Griffin and Bob Beckman, was a major factor in their success. Kimm Griffin was the team’s top player and was named all-state, but the Tigers could go 10 deep, Beckman felt, with competitive players, and coach Ed Douma took advantage of his team’s talent by running a fast-paced attack that reliably wore out opponents. (Douma went on to great success coaching at Calvin and Hillsdale colleges, winning 561 games in his career.)
“He was a good coach,” Al Griffin said of Douma. “He knew we had the talent to do what we did, and he wanted to make sure we were ready. We ran the whole stinking game. No one could keep up with us. We’d wear them out by the third quarter, probably.
“He worked our butts off that first year. He was running us into the ground the week before the state finals.”
“That was one of our big benefits both years,” Beckman added. “We had 10 or 11 players that could compete, so it makes practice a lot tougher if you have good competition. You have to work a lot harder.”
Paul and Kimm Griffin were named first team all-West Michigan Conference that season, with Bob Beckman and Brad Plummer earning honorable mention.
Shelby defeated Freeland 64-45 in the quarterfinals that year behind 32 points from Paul Griffin, clobbered Norway 69-44 in the semis, led by 21 points from Kimm Griffin, and defeated fellow undefeated team Stockbridge in the finals, 71-57. A balanced scoring effort — 22 points by Kimm, 19 by Fred Sanford and 14 by Paul — led the Tigers to victory over a Stockbridge squad that, Al Griffin said, had been ranked ahead of Shelby all season.
Al Griffin, who graduated in ‘71, recalled that the team was amazed at the spectacle when they arrived at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, site of that year’s state finals game.
“We were 80 rows up and you could just see the basketball court,” Griffin said. “You say, ‘Holy cow, we’re going to be playing down there?’ There had to be 100 or 125 rows. It was an experience.”
According to a Hart Journal report of the time, the victorious Tigers were welcomed back to town that evening by “a motorcade that stretched from the south Shelby limits all the way back to Rothbury. Over 2,000 delirious fans jammed the 1,800-seat Shelby gym for formal festivities.”
One of the few teams to briefly push Shelby that year was archrival Hart, which led 30-22 late in the second quarter of the teams’ district finals game. However, the Tigers came alive in the second half and ended up rolling to a dominating victory behind 25 points by Paul Griffin.
Of course, no one can forget what Paul did after that 1971 season. With Kimm graduated and on to Grand Valley State for a four-year hoops career, Paul was the heartbeat of the ‘72 team, putting up spectacular numbers. He averaged 30 points and 28 rebounds per game, according to the Retro Mr. Basketball committee that spent the 2010s gathering to name winners of the state’s Mr. Basketball award for the years prior to its official establishment in 1981. (Griffin was named a retro finalist when the 1972 award was given in 2012, to Detroit Cooley’s Larry Fogle.)
Griffin went on to a tremendous career at Western Michigan, where he remains the school’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,008 boards. He helped the Broncos make their first and only NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 1976 — the team finished #10 in that year’s Associated Press rankings — and went on to spend seven seasons in the NBA, playing for the then-New Orleans Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs.
“He played with Pistol Pete (Maravich) and George Gervin,” Beckman said of Griffin. “They were two great guards and he got to play with both of them. He was a good fundamental player. He did all the dirty work for the stars. He rebounded and played defense.”
Despite Griffin’s heroics, that ‘72 team wasn’t quite as loaded with depth and talent as its predecessors, and had to fight through its season at times. (Along with Griffin’s first team all-WMC honor that year, Beckman and Bob Gosselin were named to the second team.) Shelby lost three regular-season games, one to co-WMC champion Mason County Central on a last-second shot. Other defeats came to Western Michigan Christian and Manistee.
However, armed with the experience of the previous season’s run, the Tigers were able to make it happen again in ‘72. A standout game was a battle against Bangor in the quarterfinals.
“They had a 6-8 big guy that was a Golden Gloves boxer,” Beckman said. “He was huge. It came down to, in the last five minutes, there was a tussle (for the ball) under the basket and he got the foul and fouled out. It was back and forth. They had a really good team.”
The Tigers ended up winning the game 69-61 after leading by only two going into the final quarter. Shelby handled Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 71-56 in the semifinals, then faced Saginaw St. Stephen’s in the finals. The game was tied in the final few minutes, but with their state championship mettle, Shelby was able to come away with a 71-61 victory and a title repeat.
The wins were the culmination of a successful six-year run that began in the mid-1960s with Beckman’s cousins Rod and Bill leading the way. In 1968, that duo helped Shelby reach the quarterfinals before losing to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart. Griffin and Beckman each believe the 1970 team was nearly as good as the 1971 squad and could have won a championship in its own right, but that group dropped an overtime district battle to Western Michigan Christian.
“We had a couple of really good coaches in Jimmy Darrow and Ed Douma,” Al Griffin said. “They got everything possible out of their players. They’re the ones that made us what we were. We were in grade school when Jimmy Darrow would have Saturday morning Little League basketball where we could learn from the (team). It worked for this town, I’ll tell you that.”
That’s a tradition, the men say, that Rick Zoulek has continued as Tigers’ coach to great success. Of course, the Beckman name in particular is familiar to recent Shelby fans, as Bob’s nieces and nephews DJ, Jodi, Jason, Andrew, Jeff, Danny and Jenny have starred for recent Tiger teams.
The former Tigers are excited to get the group together, noting that the opportunities to celebrate their accomplishments will dwindle as they continue to get older.
“I’m pushing 70 and we’re all 65 or older,” Al Griffin said. “There’s a lot of people in that first year that...you might only see them once every 10 years. To get together like this, there’s only half a dozen or eight that are still around this area out of the 20 people that were on that team. We’re not going to get to do this again.”
Griffin said that with spouses and family members, the former Tigers expect about 50 people directly connected to those teams at the celebration, and perhaps 50 more might come to see “these old buzzards”, he joked.
Whether there are more celebrations in the future or not, any chance to get the Tigers who delivered the village one of its most well-known memories is a memorable moment.
“It was a pretty neat thing to happen for a little town like Shelby,” Beckman said.