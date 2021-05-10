WHITEHALL — Shelby struggled in game one of Monday's doubleheader against Whitehall, but displayed resilience and held on for a 9-8 game two win, salvaging a split.
Game one went to the Vikings, 11-0, as Whitehall pitcher Kyleigh Martin threw a five-inning perfect game.
Game two was a much different story, though, as the Tigers quickly did damage with the bats. They scored four times in the first inning, answering Whitehall's three, and never trailed again in the game. Whitehall made a comeback attempt in the final inning, scoring a run, but the Tigers were able to hold on.
Kaylynn Clark led the way for Shelby with four hits, and Courtney Brown had three. Brown also drove in three runs, as did Jackie Hammerlee. Kendall Zoulek got the win in the circle and struck out three.