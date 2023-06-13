BENONA TWP. — The Shelby-Benona Fire Department’s 33rd Annual Bob and Maryann Hukill Memorial Golf Scramble was hosted June 3-4 at Benona Shores Golf Course, and it raised more than $14,000 for the department with 292 participants.
The winners of the championship flight with a two-day score of 101 was by Charlie Nicosia, Ed Wesseldyk, Larry Stuewe and Lloyd Fisher.
The first flight winners of Jacob Bialik, Zack Bialik, Alex Bialik and Jim Bialik shot a two-day score of 107.
Mike Price, Jeff Hathaway, Jason Bellahowski and Mike Heemstra were the second flight winners with a two-day score of 111.
Taking the third flight was the quartet of Pete Hughes, Dan Hendrick, Steve Bearss and Jay DeWall. They had a score of 120 for the two days.
For the proxy victories, John Jackoviak was the closest to the pin on the No. 9 hole on Saturday with Matt Buhl getting the longest drive on the No. 16 hole. For Sunday, Chris Griffin had the longest drive on the No. 14 hole, and Rich Stafford had the closest to the pin on No. 18.
Winners of the skins on Saturday were Team Weaver with an eagle on No. 1, Team Tabor with a hole in one on No. 9 and Team Mussell with a hole in one on No. 10. For Sunday, Team Worth had a hole in one on No. 10, and Team Perry had a pair of eagles, one on No. 7 and the other on No. 16.
With the three aces, one took home a Yamaha Golf Cart sponsored by Golf Cars Plus. Scott Reed was the one who won the cart as he aced the No. 10 hole from 206 yards out with a 5-wood on Saturday. John Jackoviak had an ace on No. 9 with a 6-iron from 183 yards out, also on Saturday. Sunday’s sole hole in one was from Derek With with a 5-iron on the 206-yard, No. 10 hole.
The fire department thanked the golfers, local businesses and volunteers with assisting with the event.