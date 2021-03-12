SHELBY — Hart/Shelby games always bring the energy, and it was no exception Friday night. However, the Tigers made clear early that no one was outworking them this time.
Shelby grabbed several offensive rebounds on one of its first possessions of the game, got a Bishop Lee three-point play out of it, and played with that kind of energy throughout a 52-42 win over its archrival. The win broke a nine-game losing streak for Shelby, the last six of which had come by single digits.
The play began with a pair of Joseph Hayes free throws. After he missed the second, the Tigers (4-9, 4-7 West Michigan Conference) corralled the ball and got a few more shot attempts up before Lee finally found the bottom of the net. Hart immediately called timeout, and the tone of the game was set.
"It's so big to watch us dominate the boards like that, especially early in the game," senior Logan Claeys said. "It gives you a feeling like tonight's going to be a good night. Everyone's working hard. I know we can rebound like that the whole game, even though we didn't tonight. It was good to see especially in the beginning when we were down early and getting those extra chances to put us ahead."
The Tigers didn't immediately take control of the game after that early play, as the Pirates (3-10, 1-9 WMC) shot very well in the first half. Shelby led almost the entire first half, but Kellen Kimes knocked down a three-pointer in the final seconds of the half to give Hart a 26-25 halftime edge.
The teams went back and forth early in the third quarter, too, and the game was tied at 30 before Shelby took command. Shelby ripped off a 17-4 run from that point until the final minutes of play as Hart hit a wall on offense.
Coach Adam Jerry said the Pirates always seem to hit that wall at some point during the game, where all of a sudden the flow of the offense is lost and they're unable to get it back for a while.
"We just get in those stints where we don't move the ball real well," Jerry said. "Then, obviously, our offense doesn't flow if we're not moving the ball. They go through those a couple times a game, unfortunately. We just need to do a better job of knowing what our purpose is with the basketball when we get it, rather than being indecisive."
What bugged Jerry more than that, though, was the ease with which the Tigers got to the basket at times in the second half. Shelby got several easy layups later in the game to push out to a big lead.
"We need to get our butts down on defense," Jerry said. "I think we fell for about every head fake they threw out there. We need to sit down in a stance and be willing to move our feet. Right now, we're not as disciplined as we should be, so that's something we'll work on in practice."
Kimes' 16 points led Hart, and Tony Rayo added 13. Kimes is the Pirates' most physically imposing player despite only being a sophomore, and Jerry hopes outings like Friday's encourage him to tap into that raw strength more often.
"As a sophomore, he's in shape and he can bully people around," Jerry said. "Hopefully that's encouraging for him moving forward as far as, 'I can do this and I'm willing to do this for the team.'"
Claeys played a big part in that second-half run and led all scorers in the game with 18 points. He also had four assists. All season, he's been the guy the Tigers look to for offense if they need it, and Friday was one of his best examples of providing it.
"He's such a good leader, on the court and off the court," Tigers' coach Rick Zoulek said. "Whether it's at practice, in the locker room, at a team dinner, or on the bus or whatever. He's such a positive support person for all those other guys, just completely positive. They really trust him. They know how hard he works."
That positivity has been extra important during the Tigers' tough stretch. Claeys credited Zoulek with emphasizing a "short memory" with the team, and Zoulek in turn said his team focuses on how much fun they get to have playing basketball.
"We talk about it every day in practice and we talk about it before a game, how fortunate we are to be playing the game," Zoulek said. "A year like this makes you realize that. The kids come and they practice hard, they go home and hopefully rest, and they come into a game and play hard. We only get one chance to do this and we don't know how long it's going to last. We really stress that.
"The kids have been great this year. They've been excited to be in the gym. Even when they couldn't make contact or scrimmage or anything, they were here and they were energized."
Joseph Hayes added 12 points, eight rebounds and seven steals for the Tigers.
HART (42) Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Bitely 2 0-0 4, Hovey 1 0-0 3, Kimes 6 2-3 16, Rayo 4 2-6 13, VanderWilk 0 1-2 1, Kor. Charron 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-11 42.
SHELBY (52) C. Claeys 2 0-1 4, Hayes 5 1-4 12, Oberlin 1 0-0 2, Garcia 0 2-3 2, Dickman 0 0-2 0, L. Claeys 7 2-4 18, Lee 6 2-3 13, Stovall 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 8-19 52.
Hart........13 13 8 8 — 42
Shelby....15 10 14 13 — 52
Three-point goals — Hart 7 (Hernandez, Hovey, Kimes 2, Rayo 3), Shelby 3 (Hayes, L. Claeys 2). Total fouls — Hart 17, Shelby 11. JV score — Hart 52, Shelby 26.