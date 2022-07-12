After the Shelby girls basketball program held a summer youth camp in late June, the Tiger boys will follow with one of their own July 25-28 at the high school.
The camp is open to all players entering 12th grade or below. Two sessions will be held each of the four days, with players from grades seven through 12 coming to camp from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. each day and players up to sixth grade following from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The focus of the camp is on fun, effort, a positive attitude and offensive skill development. Coach Rick Zoulek will run the camp along with help from several former Tigers’ players. Jason Beckman, a professional player in France, will be among the instructors.
Cost for the camp is $50 per player and includes a t-shirt. To register, call coach Zoulek at 231-861-5092.