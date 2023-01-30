WHITEHALL — On a normal night, Shelby shooting nearly 46 percent from the field might be enough to push even a team like Whitehall for four quarters. Thursday was not a normal night.

The host Vikings were on fire from the start, shooting well over 50 percent from the floor overall and 10-for-20 from three-point range, defeating Shelby 92-61.

"They've got a lot of different guys that can shoot outside, and then if you go outside and guard them, you've got Camden (Thompson) and their other guys that jump well, and they're inside," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said, referring to Whitehall's all-state sophomore star. "They're multifaceted. When they're clicking on all cylinders, they're going to be very tough."

Shelby (5-8) has proven adept over the years at slowing the game down against more talented teams, and often against Whitehall. The Vikings didn't allow that to happen Thursday, unleashing a pace even faster than they normally employ, and to great effect. Despite their best efforts, the Tigers allowed at least 21 points in each of the four quarters as Whitehall burned up the floor.

"The big thing about Shelby always is if you let them dictate the pace of the game, the game will turn into a 42-40 game, and they'll win it," Whitehall coach Christian Subdon said. "It doesn't matter who they're playing. We wanted to make sure that when we got the game going, it was going to be our pace and we established that from the beginning of the game."

The Tigers were solid offensively throughout the game, but simply could not outmatch Whitehall's pace and hot shooting. Zoulek said the team needed to take better care of the ball, especially once it became clear Whitehall was looking to run.

Bishop Lee had a nice game for Shelby, going for 24 points and grabbing seven rebounds. The 6-1 Lee showed a good variety of post moves to overcome the height disadvantage he faced.

"He works hard," Zoulek said. "He's gotten to a point where his confidence is where it should be. He's playing much better these last few games. We need him, but we've got to make good plays around him. Other people have to step up and create some offense a little bit."

Wyatt Dickman and Carson Claeys each had 11 points for the Tigers. Phillip Hayes had six rebounds.

SHELBY (61) Claeys 3 5-6 11, Garcia 0 2-2 2, Hayes 3 3-7 9, Olmstead 1 1-2 4, Dickman 3 5-8 11, Lee 7 10-17 24. Totals 17 26-42 61.

WHITEHALL (92) Ready 2 0-0 4, McDowell 4 0-0 9, Houtteman 6 0-1 14, Bolley 2 0-1 4, Dean 0 1-2 1, Jamison 7 0-0 19, Whelpley 1 0-0 2, Manzo 1 0-0 2, Aylor 2 1-1 5, Thompson 12 4-4 28, Varela 1 0-0 2, Vaughn 1 0-0 2. Totals

Shelby........15 9 19 18 — 61

Whitehall....25 21 25 21 — 92

Three-point goals — Shelby 1 (Olmstead), Whitehall 10 (McDowell, Houtteman 4, Jamison 5). Total fouls — Shelby 15, Whitehall 24. Technical foul — Vaughn. Fouled out — Vaughn.