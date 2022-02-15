Shelby picked up its third straight win and sixth victory in the last eight games Tuesday night, beating Mason County Central 54-44.
The Tigers (10-5, 7-4 West Michigan Conference) were down 24-20 at halftime, but exploded for an 18-4 third-quarter scoring run that made the difference in the game.
Shelby was efficient on offense, making over 51 percent of its attempts from the field.
"Really proud of the focus in the second half," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We finished with only seven turnovers and had 12 team assists. Our goal is to have at least 10 (assists) every game."
Joseph Hayes had another big night for the Tigers, scoring 27 points. Bishop Lee added 11 points. Mason Garcia had five assists.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (44) Chye 10 1-2 21, Thurow 2 0-0 4, Draper 1 0-0 3, Perrone 2 0-0 4, VanderHaag 3 0-2 9, Trivisonno 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 1-4 44.
SHELBY (54) Claeys 2 1-2 6, Hayes 9 9-11 27, Garcia 2 0-2 6, Dykman 2 0-0 4, Lee 4 3-4 11. Totals 19 14-19 54.
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 4 Draper, VanderHaag 3), Shelby 3 (Claeys, Garcia 2). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 13, Shelby 8.