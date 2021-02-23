SHELBY — Shelby let a chance at a big West Michigan Conference win slip away Monday night at home, losing to Oakridge 52-39.
The visiting Eagles outscored Shelby 17-3 in the final quarter to steal the game.
"Our inexperience showed in the fourth (quarter)," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "Oakridge did a great job of executing...and we tried to force our offense too much. We got too anxious and took shots outside of our offense."
Joseph Hayes led Shelby with 14 points and four assists, and Griffin Fraass added 12 points.