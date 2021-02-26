SHELBY — Shelby played a solid game Friday night against defending West Michigan Conference champion Ravenna, but the visiting Bulldogs managed to make the big plays late and beat the Tigers 56-48.
Shelby (3-5, 3-3 WMC) trailed by only a point entering the third quarter, and with 3:30 to go it was knotted up at 45. However, some missed chances by the Tigers and clutch plays by Ravenna led to the Shelby defeat, its fifth straight.
"This was a good high school basketball game with Ravenna having the final run," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "They did a nice job of executing down the stretch. Great effort by both teams."
Logan Claeys led Shelby with 18 points, and Bishop Lee added eight, with 10 rebounds. Carson Claeys and Joseph Hayes had five assists each.