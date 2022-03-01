WHITEHALL — For the second straight game, Shelby lost close to a top West Michigan Conference team Tuesday night, 43-39 against Whitehall. Although the Tigers couldn’t knock the Vikings off after a close defeat to Ravenna, the way they’re playing is what’s exciting to coach Rick Zoulek.
“I believe we are (playing our best),” Zoulek said. “I really do. We had a bad quarter. We’ve had bad quarters. We’ve just got to realize that when we play hard like we did that second half, we can beat anybody. Whitehall and Ravenna, both the top two teams in the conference, and we had chances to beat them coming down the stretch. Obviously we have to make some shots, free throws, stuff like that, but I felt like we turned the dial up a little bit these last two games and came out and fought real hard.”
Shelby’s bad quarter Tuesday was the second, in which Whitehall held an 11-1 scoring edge. With Whitehall blanketing Tigers’ star Joseph Hayes, Shelby struggled briefly to find other scoring.
In the third, the Tigers (11-8, 7-7 WMC) did find that scoring, much of it from Bishop Lee, who had six of his eight points in that frame. Without Hayes scoring in the quarter, the Tigers nevertheless inched back into the game and cut a 23-12 halftime deficit down to 30-24.
That set the stage for Hayes to help get it closer. He scored the Tigers’ first six points of the fourth, and they got as close as one point until Camden Thompson hit a three-pointer for the Vikings. Mason Garcia came back with a bucket, but Whitehall answered it, and Shelby couldn’t get closer than three points again.
Hayes ended up with 11 points in the quarter and 16 for the game, as well as seven rebounds. His brilliance has been well-documented, but it was because his teammates were able to pick him up in the third that it was possible.
“When you can get Mason (Garcia), Carson (Claeys) and Bishop and some of these other guys to score a little bit, that’s going to free people up, especially when they’re denying one guy,” Zoulek said. “That creates more space. I thought Mason had a good game tonight. Carson had a good floor game. Bishop defensively on Camden, he did a great job on him for being outsized.”
Thompson, who’s starred all year for Whitehall, had 23 points and 14 rebounds. The Tigers could live with being beaten by a player of his caliber, especially on a trey. Shelby did its best to contain his rebounding, but he’s done it against everyone.
“It’s just a matter of really staying focused on trying to clear your guy out and not going for the rebound,” Zoulek said. “I’ve got to have Bishop, Wyatt (Dickman) and Trey (Waller), basically my bottom three, they have to stay with their block. That’s what we’ve been trying to work on. When somebody jumps like Camden, it’s kind of hard because he can elevate over our heads even if we do block him out.”
Shelby has another regular-season game left, against Hesperia, before district play, where the Tigers have the #1 seed. However, they’re guaranteed a tough second-round opponent, because Western Michigan Christian and North Muskegon are both good teams. If Shelby can keep on its upward trajectory, though, it’ll have as good a chance as anyone of earning a district title.
“It’s going to be fun,” Zoulek said. “I think the guys realize, and I think every team realizes, it’s wide open. You put two good games together...that’s the advantage of having a bye. The other teams have to put three good games together.”
SHELBY (39) Claeys 1 2-4 4, Hayes 6 3-4 16, Garcia 4 0-3 8, Horton 0 1-2 1, Dickman 1 0-2 2, Lee 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 6-15 39.
WHITEHALL (43) Watson 1 1-3 3, Houtteman 1 3-4 3, Bolley 1 0-0 2, Stoudt 1 0-0 3, DeHart 2 0-0 6, Koehler 1 0-0 2, Thompson 10 2-2 23, Fogus 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 7-11 43.
Shelby........11 1 12 15 — 39
Whitehall....12 11 7 13 — 43
Three-point goals — Shelby 1 (Hayes), Whitehall 4 (Stoudt, DeHart 2, Thompson). Total fouls — Shelby 12, Whitehall 13.