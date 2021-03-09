WHITEHALL — Shelby got off to a great start Tuesday against West Michigan Conference-leading Whitehall, but couldn't sustain it and lost 62-48 to the Vikings, its ninth straight defeat.
Shelby (3-9, 3-7 WMC) led 30-24 at halftime before the Vikes exploded for a 24-6 third-quarter run, stunning Shelby and taking control of the contest.
Joseph Hayes had a very strong game for Shelby, with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Logan Claeys had eight points. Matthew Oberlin had four steals.
"Whitehall came out with a lot of toughness in the second half and really took it to us physically," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We couldn't handle the physical play and struggled offensively, which led to easy buckets for the Vikings."
SHELBY (42) C. Claeys 3 0-0 6, Fraass 3 0-1 7, Hayes 4 2-2 11, Oberlin 2 0-3 4, Garcia 2 0-0 4, Rabe 0 1-2 1, L. Claeys 3 2-2 8, Lee 3 1-4 7. Totals 20 6-14 48.
WHITEHALL (61) Bluhm 1 2-2 4, Stoudt 1 0-0 3, Cole 8 3-3 19, Larson 1 0-0 2, Mikkelson 4 0-0 8, Lownds 2 1-1 5, Wiggers 1 0-0 2, Fogus 1 0-0 2, Durbin 8 1-1 17. Totals 27 7-7 61.
Shelby........15 15 6 12 — 48
Whitehall.... 8 16 24 14 — 62
Three-point goals — Shelby 2 (Fraass, Hayes), Whitehall 1 (Stoudt). Total fouls — Shelby 9, Whitehall 17.