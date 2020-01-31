WHITEHALL — Basketball is complicated sometimes, but other times it can be as simple as the other team having big guys when you don't, and that making the difference. That was the case for Shelby Thursday, as the taller, bulkier Whitehall Vikings overpowered the Tigers in a 53-30 loss.

Whitehall's long and strong forwards, Andrew Durbin and Dayton Cole, dominated the game, combining for 28 points, including 21 in the first half, against Shelby's undersized frontcourt. The Tigers, forced to be one-dimensional on offense due to the Vikes' size, were never able to keep up offensively.

"It was tough for us tonight," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We didn't do a very good job of playing help-side defense, and they did a great job of sealing us off inside. A couple of times we were late getting around, and when you have a 6-4, 6-5 kid going against a six-footer, it's pretty black and white."

