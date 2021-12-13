Shelby turned up its offense in the second half of Friday night's game against North Muskegon and was able to earn a 40-34 home victory in its West Michigan Conference opener.
The Tigers (1-1, 1-0 WMC) were tied at 14 at halftime, but reached double-digit points in each of the last two quarters to make the difference, fighting off a tough effort from the Norsemen late in the game. Shelby never trailed in the win.
Bishop Lee led Shelby with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Carson Claeys and Joseph Hayes each had nine points. Hayes also grabbed nine boards. Mason Garcia chipped in four assists, and Shelby recorded helpers on 11 of its 12 field goals.