SHELBY — It appeared that the Shelby varsity basketball team was in for a pretty routine victory when they hit the court Friday. The rival Hart Pirates were in town, minus a few of their key players.
While the Tigers did come out on top 49-44, there was plenty of drama in the final eight minutes that kept coach Rick Zoulek on the edge of his seat.
The contest started out with a back-and-forth battle that saw both teams knock down a pair of three-point baskets. With the score reading 10-8 in the final seconds of the first quarter, senior Joseph Hayes knocked down a buzzer-beating shot from beyond the arc to give his Tigers a 13-8 lead with plenty of momentum.
The second quarter saw a combination of Hayes and junior Bishop Lee, who each had 18 points and nine rebounds on the night, add onto the lead. The Tigers exited the half with a 23-11 advantage. Shelby wasn’t lighting up the scoreboard through 16 minutes, but Zoulek noted his defense was what really impressed.
“We didn’t shoot especially well, but I thought we played well those first three quarters,” Zoulek said. “For them to have just 11 points heading into half, I think we played great defense there. Offense? Not so much, but when you do that defensively, you’re going to be in any game.”
Coming out of the locker room following halftime, the Tigers continued to steadily increase their lead. Lee and Hayes each added four more points to their totals and felt comfortable with a 37-21 lead with just eight minutes to go.
That final eight minutes was frustrating for Zoulek and his team, as the Pirates heated up on the strength of a lineup that rattled off 23 points. A big part of that was Hart’s ability to find open shots coming off high screens in three-point territory.
Hart junior Wyatt Dean (11 points) and senior Kohen Porter (15 points) both heated up in the final quarter, combining for 17 points and four three-point baskets. Hart also shot 10-of-13 at the free throw line for the game.
“We were supposed to jump out and switch on those screens, but we were just slow getting there,” Zoulek said. “We got a comfortable lead again, just like we did when we played them earlier. We started playing softer, and we don’t play well like that on either end.”
The Pirates were able to cut the deficit down to just four points with under two minutes remaining, but it wasn’t enough to earn them a come from behind victory. However, the team was still pleased with the competitive fire it brought to the court.
"The effort and enthusiasm was great all night long and the defense got back to where it was early on in the season," Hart coach Adam Jerry said.
Shelby now moves to third in the WMC by virtue of their win and a North Muskegon loss to Ravenna. The Tigers now sit at 9-5 overall and 7-4 in league play. Meanwhile, Hart fell to 5-8 (2-8) on the year.