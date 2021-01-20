Shelby was one of two county teams (Pentwater the other) that didn't get to find out how far it might have gone in last year's postseason. The Tigers' district title game against Evart was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, a big loss for a team that played its best at the end of the season.
"That team bought into the idea of giving your best effort for the team," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "They all did everything they could to help the team be it's best during the last two months of the season."
The Tigers will have to rejigger the lineup this year with some of the top players gone, but the cupboard is not bare. Shelby returns several experienced players, including starters Logan Claeys and Joseph Hayes; Hayes was all-conference honorable mention last season. Matthew Oberlin, Brandon Rabe, Griffin Fraass and Henry Kidder all also bring experience to the Shelby lineup.
The rest of the lineup, Zoulek said, is hard to project as the team was unable to begin any kind of practice until Jan. 16, and even then without contact. However, juniors Riley Garcia and Oliver Squires and sophomores Bishop Lee, Carson Claeys and Mason Garcia were slated to be among the players vying to earn a varsity spot.
"We are excited to get started and happy to have a season, no matter how short," Zoulek said.
The limitations on workouts since last season ended have affected every team in the state. Zoulek's program, with a major focus on building a family-type atmosphere, certainly missed the chances to do that over the past several months.
"Not having summer events together will put a glitch into development as a team, but we all have this issue," Zoulek said. "Getting to know each other in the summer is a big part of our program."
The West Michigan Conference will be a roller coaster this year; it was already slated to be, with the vast majority of the all-WMC team graduated from last season. North Muskegon is always a tough test, and Whitehall should be difficult. Fremont and Orchard View, if those games can be played, will be stern non-league tests.