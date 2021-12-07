Shelby lost a close battle to Fremont Tuesday night in its season opener, 54-47.
The Tigers couldn't recover from a scoring drought during the fourth quarter, but overall coach Rick Zoulek thought his team's effort was there.
"We battled on the boards all night," Zoulek said. "Once we clean up a few unforced turnovers, we can capitalize more on offense."
Bishop Lee led the Tigers with an impressive double-double, scoring 24 points on 12-of-18 shooting and grabbing 11 rebounds. Joseph Hayes also had a double-double: 14 points and 12 boards.
Mason Garcia had eight assists and four steals, and Hayes swiped six steals and had five assists as Shelby's press defense kept the Tigers in the game.