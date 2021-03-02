SHELBY — For the second straight game, Shelby took one of the West Michigan Conference’s best teams to the final minutes, but again the Tigers fell just short of the win, losing to WMC-leading Whitehall 52-47 Tuesday night.
Shelby, which had nearly beaten Ravenna in similar fashion the previous Friday, led most of the game. But in the fourth quarter, Whitehall turned up the defensive pressure and held the Tigers to only two points to earn the comeback win.
For coach Rick Zoulek, a key point in the game came when the Tigers were down 50-47 in the final minute. Shelby had the ball and got two shots from close to the basket, but the adrenaline-fueled Tigers overshot them both, and Whitehall came down the other way and scored an and-one basket to effectively seal the win.
“We’re playing so hard sometimes that it carries over to our offense, and carries over to our shooting,” Zoulek said. “We shoot too hard. We really do...Those are things that when it’s a one-point game, you’ve got to have those. Then, all of a sudden they come down and they score. A team with their size, it’s very hard to stop them consistently.
“I think that was us being down by one instead of ahead by three or whatever it might have been. But you give credit to Whitehall. They turned it up and went after it and kind of scrambled at the end there too. That got us to kind of play that way, and we don’t play well that way. They got us to try to play a way we’re not good at.”
The Tigers shot well early in the game and did a fine job slowing down a potent Whitehall offense. Then, in the third quarter, Tigers’ senior Logan Claeys took over the game, scoring 15 points in those eight minutes alone, including 10 in the first 3:30 of the quarter. Behind that explosion, the Tigers led 45-40 after three quarters.
Claeys had managed only two first-half points, and Zoulek said he “lit a fire under” his senior star at halftime to start playing more aggressively. The message was received.
“He was playing real cautious, playing very soft,” Zoulek said of Claeys’ first half. “It’s unlike him. He knows he has to lead us and make good choices with the basketball. He came out and did exactly what we wanted him to do. If he’s open, take the shot. If you’re not open, pass the ball and move until you get open. And the kids found him.”
Shelby’s bench also played well in the quarter and throughout the game. Zoulek credited Matthew Oberlin, Griffin Fraass and Brandon Rabe in particular with solid work in relief of the starters.
Whitehall, though, answered every Tiger haymaker, and in the fourth quarter, the athletic Viking defense took over, pressuring Shelby ballhandlers and forcing rushed decisions and turnovers.
However, with nearly three weeks still to go before the district tournament, Zoulek likes what he’s seeing from his team. They’re not intimidated by any opponent. Now it’s just a matter of sharpening up late-game execution.
“I think it’s just a matter of being a little more determined to make the right things happen at a crucial point in the game,” Zoulek said. “I think we’re almost there. We’re going to have a lot more close ones ahead, because the league is, I think, overall really balanced. We have to go to North Muskegon on Friday and we can’t have a letdown there.”
WHITEHALL (52) Watson 2 3-6 7, Koch 0 0-2 0, Bluhm 5 1-1 13, Cole 7 0-2 14, Larson 0 0-2 0, Mikkelson 3 0-0 6, Lownds 1 0-2 2, Durbin 5 0-1 10. Totals 23 4-16 52.
SHELBY (47) C. Claeys 1 0-0 2, Fraass 2 0-0 4, Hayes 4 0-2 8, Oberlin 1 0-0 2, Garcia 2 3-3 8, Rabe 1 2-3 4, L. Claeys 7 0-1 17, Lee 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 5-10 47.
Whitehall....10 17 13 12 — 52
Shelby........13 13 19 2 — 47
Three-point goals — Whitehall 2 (Bluhm 2), Shelby 4 (Garcia, L. Claeys 3). Total fouls — Whitehall 14, Shelby 12. JV score — Whitehall 66, Shelby 26.