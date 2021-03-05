MUSKEGON — Shelby played a solid game Friday night at North Muskegon, but ocludn't overcome a hot-shooting Norsemen squad in a 61-54 loss.
The host Norsemen were 12-of-20 from beyond the three-point line, including nine treys in the first half to build an imposing 39-19 lead. The Tigers rallied, but couldn't overcome that deficit.
"I was pleased with how our guys adjusted and played in the second half," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We just had too many missed opportunities in the first half, and North Muskegon played very efficiently tonight."