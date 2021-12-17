Shelby played its best game of the season so far Thursday night and was rewarded with a 56-46 West Michigan Conference win at Oakridge.
The Tigers led throughout the game and by as many as 16 points behind a team-wide performance.
"Mason Garcia, Carson Claeys and Joseph Hayes did a great job of sharing the ballhandling responsibilities," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "Bishop Lee and Wyatt Dickman anchored our defense and rebounding. Trey Waller and Isaac Scouten gave us some good minutes to help rest our starters."
Oakridge got the Shelby lead down to single digits in the late minutes, but the Tigers hit six of their last seven free throws to secure the victory.