SHELBY — While Shelby took a 61-54 West Michigan Conference defeat to Montague Friday night, coach Rick Zoulek said he was impressed with his team's performance.
That's in large part because of how well he felt Montague played, shooting over 62 percent from the field. Zoulek said he's seen several Montague games this year and thought it was the Wildcats' best performance he'd yet watched, and his Tigers were in it until the end anyway.
"I was really proud of how they played and how they battled all night long," Zoulek said. "Against a good team that's playing really well, I can't ask for more as far as effort. We did some great things defensively, I thought. It just wasn't (enough) tonight. They played a good game and we played a good game, and theirs was just a little better."
Shelby (10-6, 7-5 WMC) itself shot just under 50 percent, and it might have been even better had 10 of its shots not been blocked by 6-7 Montague sophomore Isaiah Atchison.
Down the stretch the Tigers clearly leaned on star Joseph Hayes, who had another outstanding game with 31 points. He almost single-handedly led Shelby back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. In the final minutes, Hayes assisted Mason Garcia on a key three-pointer that sliced that deficit down to three at 55-52, then answered two Montague free throws with a driving bucket to again get within three. However, the Tigers were unable to score again.
Hayes' influence on the team was shown on the Garcia trey, a play that began when forward Bishop Lee got the ball in position to shoot a jump shot, albeit contested, and instead passed off to Hayes.
"I really appreciate the support they have for me to be the go-to guy," Hayes said. "They're looking at me, and I can drive and get our guys (open)."
Zoulek said one thing that makes Hayes special is his ability to get decent shots up even through contact, a quality that was certainly on display Friday.
"They trust Joe and he makes a lot of good decisions," Zoulek said. "When he doesn't hit a shot, he gets fouled. Somehow he gets shots up. I don't know how he gets them up sometimes because he's not that big or strong, but he still finds a way to get the ball up on the rim."
Hayes got three of his points in spectacular fashion at the halftime buzzer, launching a three-quarter court shot that tickled the twine and got the crowd excited. The shot also kept Shelby close, trailing only 30-25 at halftime.
Lee had 12 points and seven rebounds in the game, and Garcia showed his passing skills by logging nine assists. Zoulek said he's pushed Garcia to have more confidence offensively, which paid off with his late trey.
"I told Mason right before he hit that shot, 'Mason, we need you to hit a shot,' and he said 'OK,'" Zoulek said with a smile. "And he went and kicked it out and got it. I told him, 'I have more trust in you than you do.' He's a really good player. He just lacks some confidence once in a while on offense. You could see in the first half that he could get through people, dribble through people, and finish or make a pass. He's really good with the ball."
As Shelby closes in on a district that appears to be wide open, with the Tigers, Western Michigan Christian and North Muskegon all jockeying for the top seed, Zoulek said he likes how his team is coming along and looks forward to their shot at the postseason.
"Tonight I thought we played a really solid four-quarter game against a good team who played well against us," Zoulek said. "I can't ask for more than that...It's a fun group to coach and they're very coachable. I'm having a blast."
MONTAGUE (61) O. Raeth 3 1-2 9, Johnston 2 0-0 4, Nichols 1 1-2 3, Olson 3 1-1 7, Stine 2 5-7 11, Atchison 8 2-2 18, Balnkstrom 2 1-2 6, Brassfield 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 12-18 61.
SHELBY (54) Claeys 1 0-0 3, Hayes 10 9-11 31, Garcia 3 0-0 7, Dickman 0 1-2 1, Lee 6 0-0 12. Totals 20 10-13 54.
Montague....21 9 14 17 — 61
Shelby.........12 13 13 16 — 54
Three-point goals — Montague 5 (O. Raeth 2, Stine 2, Blankstrom), Shelby 4 (Claeys, Hayes 2, Garcia). Total fouls — Montague 14, Shelby 15. JV score — Montague 38, Shelby 32.