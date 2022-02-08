Shelby came from behind and earned an impressive road win Monday night against Holton, 43-40.
The Tigers (8-5) got off to a slow start, as they had in the previous game against Oakridge, and scored only four first-quarter points. However, this time they came alive with a 16-point second quarter and remained on the Red Devils' heels the rest of the way until the Tiger defense helped them to the win in the fourth.
"Our defense really stepped up in the fourth and contested more of their shots," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We made some better choices when we penetrated their defense and knocked down enough shots to get the win."
Shelby's offense had 12 assists on their 17 made field goals, five of them by Joseph Hayes. Hayes also had 16 points. Bishop Lee had a big game, with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers dominated the boards behind Wyatt Dickman, who had 10 rebounds, and Lee.