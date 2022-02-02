Shelby lost a key West Michigan Conference battle to the North Muskegon Norsemen Tuesday night, 57-51.
The win dropped Shelby out of what would have been a three-way first-place tie atop the WMC; the Norsemen instead joined Ravenna and Whitehall in the deadlock, each at 6-2 in the league.
Shelby (7-4, 6-3 WMC) trailed by 18 points at one point in the game and rallied to get as close as four down the stretch, but couldn’t complete the comeback. The Norsemen scored 42 points in the middle two quarters.
Joseph Hayes had another big scoring night for the Tigers, going for 27 points.