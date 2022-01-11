Behind another terrific night from seniors Joseph Hayes and Bishop Lee, Shelby romped past White Cloud Tuesday night, 71-39. It was the Tigers' fourth straight win, pushing them to 4-1.
Hayes and Lee combined for 51 of the Tigers' 71 points and were remarkably efficient in doing so. Hayes was 12-of-15 from the field for 29 points, and Lee had 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Both players had double-doubles, as Hayes grabbed 12 rebounds and Lee 11.
Mason Garcia distributed eight assists and had four steals in the win, and Carson Claeys had 10 points. The Tiger defense held the Indians to 30 percent shooting.