SHELBY — Shelby had every excuse for a letdown Thursday night against Hesperia. The Panthers have struggled this year, and Shelby entered the game coming off consecutive tough battles against the West Michigan Conference's top two teams. On top of that, the district tournament is on deck.
Shelby, though, was all business in its final home game, scoring 15 straight points in the first quarter en route to a 66-20 win in the intracounty battle.
"I was really pleased with our energy tonight," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "I think it helped being the last home game, being Joseph (Hayes) and Isaac (Scouten)'s last game on this floor. They came out, and the kids came out, with good focus and energy, I thought."
After that 15-0 run, the Tigers kept coming, getting to the basket at will and creating good shot opportunities with their passing. They recorded 23 assists, a season high, on 29 made field goals.
"What we didn't find open, we were patient enough to wait until something else opened up," Zoulek said. "I was pleased that we didn't force a lot, which you can do against a team like this. We just didn't. When we took shots, the kids did a nice job of going to get the rebounds and getting some putbacks."
Hayes, of course, got a lot of those chances and racked up 30 points as well as 11 rebounds and five assists, another in a growing list of spectacular games by the senior. Bishop Lee also starred, scoring 15 points, and Carson Claeys and Mason Garcia each passed out five assists.
All that firepower was a lot for Hesperia to deal with, but when the Panthers trailed 42-12 at halftime, they didn't sulk, but tried to adjust and improve in the second half. Coach Andrew Worcester said his team is always focused on improving themselves as players and not about the score of a given game.
"We try to keep that out of mind," Worcester said. "We want to get our scorers in position - and obviously Maddox (Mosley) is our scorer - to get a good open look. We're also working to get guys to be able to properly screen and roll and look for that in the future. We definitely wanted to hit the boards a little better. We didn't come out and do that. That's one of those things that we want to tune up a little bit."
Mosley had 13 points to pace Hesperia in the loss.
The Panthers did some work during the game in hopes of sharpening themselves up for a district battle with Hart Monday. The two teams played a fairly close game a few weeks ago, so Hesperia will enter the game with hopes of competing again.
"We know Hart's a tough team," Worcester said. "Down the stretch, they don't give up. We know it's going to be a tough game no matter what. Is it achievable? Yes. That's the thought process going into districts, is that it's March Madness and anything can happen."
Shelby's win capped a very strong regular season, the program's best since the 2016 conference co-champions and district champs. Zoulek said he's been pleased with the group's hard work and noted that the current players were in key developmental stages as players when those 2012-16 teams were having success.
"They were coming to the games and getting coached by the kids who were having a lot of success," Zoulek said. "They did have contact with that and they knew that's what they wanted to strive for. This group has really worked hard, and it's been fun to watch their growth for the last two or three years.
"We're excited to get ready for the playoffs and excited to play next week and see what happens, because we know we're good enough to win. We have to put two games together and see what happens."
HESPERIA (20) Mosley 5 0-0 13, O'Neal 2 1-6 5, Hernandez 0 0-4 0, Bolles 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 1-10 20.
SHELBY (66) Claeys 3 0-0 6, Scouten 2 0-0 4, Hayes 12 3-3 30, Waller 2 0-0 4, Garcia 2 1-1 5, Dickman 1 0-0 2, Lee 7 1-2 15. Totals 29 5-6 66.
Hesperia.... 5 7 8 0 — 20
Shelby........19 23 20 4 — 66
Three-point goals — Hesperia 3 (Mosley 3), Shelby 3 (Hayes 3). Total fouls — Hesperia 5, Shelby 8. JV score — Shelby 56, Hesperia 27.