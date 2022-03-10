NORTON SHORES — The district semifinals marked the end of Shelby’s season as they suffered a 50-40 loss at the hands of North Muskegon Wednesday night.
A sloppy first quarter of play saw the Tigers struggle to hang on to the ball while recording just four points to the Norsemen’s 11.
“They started off a bit slow and I think they were a bit cautious at the beginning,” Shelby head coach Rick Zoulek said. “We had a few too many turnovers in the first half. I felt like we really hung in there and I couldn’t be more proud of how they played.”
Shelby’s offensive output increased in the second and third quarters, scoring nine points in each on the strength of senior Joseph Hayes and junior Bishop Lee. Hayes led all scorers with 23 points while Lee chipped in 11. Hayes also had 11 rebounds and four steals.
Turnovers were an issue all night for the Tigers, as they had 17 giveaways, nine more than the Norsemen.
"That was the only stat that was not even close," Zoulek said. "We needed to take better care of the ball in our half-court offense to get a few more shots off."
The Tigers entered the final quarter of play facing an 11-point deficit. Hayes, who had recorded just nine points prior, sparked the offense with a 14-point rally. Unfortunately, North Muskegon was able to match his pace and maintain their lead.
The Norsemen were led by junior Troy McManus (20 points) and senior Jason Bogue (nine points).
Shelby’s loss caps a season that saw the team finish 12-9, the first time the Tigers have recorded a winning season since the 2015-16 district championship season.
“That was a big stepping stone for these guys,” Zoulek said. “They wanted a winning season, especially after being picked toward the bottom of the league. They took that as a challenge, and I’d go to battle every night with them if I could.”