Shelby was "really out of sync on offense" Friday night, coach Rick Zoulek said, and that was costly in a 59-48 West Michigan Conference defeat to Oakridge.
The Tigers' coach credited Oakridge's defense, but said his team didn't make the best choices with the ball, and especially early on. Shelby (7-5, 6-4 WMC) had only seven first-quarter points.
The Eagles shot extremely well, making 9-of-16 from three-point distance and over 54 percent for the game. Garrett Weaver led the visitors with 24 points.
Joseph Hayes had another big offensive night for Shelby, with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Wyatt Dickman added 10 points, and Mason Garcia had five assists and six steals.