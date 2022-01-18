Shelby's third-quarter rally wasn't enough to come back against Ravenna Tuesday night, as the Tigers lost 57-48 in West Michigan Conference play.
The Tigers (4-3, 3-2 WMC) fell behind big in the first half as Ravenna shot well. Facing a 35-23 halftime deficit, Shelby did come back to get within four at the end of the third quarter, but ran out of gas.
Three Shelby players reached double figures in scoring, led by Joseph Hayes, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Mason Garcia had 15 points and six assists, and Bishop Lee added 13 points.