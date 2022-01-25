After early offensive struggles on both sides of Monday's game, Shelby was first to shake them off, and the Tigers rolled to a 43-24 win at Mason County Central.
Shelby led only 6-2 after a quarter, but began to put things together offensively, and finished the game on a 15-5 fourth-quarter scoring run.
"I was really pleased with how we played defensively," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We did a great job of limiting them from getting second shots. Carson Claeys did a great job of trying to contain Will Chye from MCC. He still had 12 but Carson and his teammates knew where he was at all times."
Joseph Hayes had another big scoring night, posting a game-high 21 points. Mason Garcia added 11 points. Zoulek said Wyatt Dickman had one of his best games on each end of the floor.
SHELBY (43) Claeys 1 0-0 2, Hayes 5 9-11 21, Waller 1 0-0 2, Garcia 5 1-2 11, Dickman 2 0-0 4, Lee 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 11-15 43.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (24) Chye 4 3-4 12, Perrone 3 2-4 8, VanderHaag 0 2-2 2, Trivisonno 0 0-2 0, Myer 1 0-1 2. Totals 8 7-13 24.
Shelby..........6 10 12 15 — 43
Mason Co....2 8 9 5 — 24
Three-point goals — Shelby 2 (Hayes 2), Mason Co. Central 1 (Chye). Total fouls — Shelby 12, Mason Co. Central 14. JV score — Mason Co. Central 54, Shelby 29.