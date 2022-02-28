Shelby missed a chance to earn a big victory in West Michigan Conference play Friday night, losing 51-47 to Ravenna.
The Bulldogs dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Shelby 20-5 to erase the Tigers' big lead.
"Ravenna came out and made four threes in the fourth and we couldn't answer," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We just missed too many opportunities...Pleased with our effort and our improvement at this point. Great to play these pressure games to prepare for the districts."
Joseph Hayes had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Shelby (11-7, 7-6 WMC), and Bishop Lee added 11 points and seven boards. Carson Claeys passed out six assists.