Shelby won a wild West Michigan Conference battle with Whitehall Friday night, 55-54, to remain one game behind Ravenna for the top spot in the league.
"Crazy game," Tigers' coach Rick Zoulek said. "Both teams dealt with some foul trouble but the benches came in and held their own."
Shelby (5-3, 4-2 WMC) got to the free-throw line often in the game and held a 29-14 edge in charity shots. Joseph Hayes knocked down 10 of them on his way to 20 points.
Tiger starters Bishop Lee and Mason Garcia were out about half the game, Zoulek said, due to foul trouble; Lee ultimately fouled out. However, reserves Trey Waller, Zach Horton, Isaac Scouten and Griffin Olmstead filled in admirably, especially on defense and on the boards.
Hayes had nine rebounds and Wyatt Dickman grabbed seven boards. Lee and Garcia had 10 points each.
"Very nice, hard-earned team win for us tonight," Zoulek said.
WHITEHALL (54) Watson 4 2-2 10, Houtteman 5 0-0 13, Bolley 2 1-3 5, McDowell 0 2-2 2, DeHart 2 0-0 5, Stratton 2 3-5 7, Thompson 5 0-2 10, Fogus 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-14 54.
SHELBY (55) Claeys 1 0-2 2, Scouten 0 0-2 0, Hayes 5 10-12 20, Waller 3 0-3 6, Garcia 4 3-6 11, Olmstead 0 1-2 1, Dickman 2 1-2 5, Lee 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 15-29 55.
Whitehall....6 8 20 20 — 54
Shelby........8 13 16 18 — 55
Three-point goals — Whitehall 4 (Houtteman 3, DeHart). Total fouls — Whitehall 25, Shelby 15. Fouled out — Watson, Bolley, Thompson, Lee.