SHELBY — Shelby got off to a quick start Wednesday and played great defense in both the first and fourth quarters to earn a 53-37 win over Mason County Central in its season opener.
The Tigers ripped off a 16-3 opening quarter to quickly take command of the game and held a sizable lead throughout the game. Shelby finished off the win by again allowing only three points in the final quarter.
Shelby played well offensively, shooting 46 percent from the field. Joseph Hayes led the way with a terrific game, scoring 16 points and also posting nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, leading the team in all four categories.
Logan Claeys added 13 points, and Bishop Lee had 10 points and nine rebounds.