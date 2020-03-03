HESPERIA — Shelby knows it has a good defense, and it was on display again in Tuesday night's 55-21 win over county foe Hesperia. What coach Rick Zoulek wants to see from his team is improved offense.
Tuesday went a long way in that regard, as the Tigers (3-16) shot nearly 50 percent from the field and set a new season high in assists, with 19.
"Our goal was to get more assists tonight than we have in the past," Zoulek said. "I think we did that. That means you have to move the basketball, look for the open people, and make shots. I think for the most part, we did a better job of that tonight."
