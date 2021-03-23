The Ludington Daily News’ David Bossick contributed to this report.
SCOTTVILLE — Shelby couldn’t crack a tough Mason County Central defense Tuesday night, and it cost the Tigers in a 56-48 upset loss in the district semifinals.
The game was part of a repurposed district made necessary by the withdrawals of Evart and Pine River late last week.
MCC led by as many as 15 points early on, flustering the Tigers with an intense defensive effort. The Spartans also shot well, connecting on 45 percent of their attempts from the floor, and outrebounded Shelby 30-21.
Shelby (5-12) battled back into the game in the final quarter and got as close as seven points, but MCC never let things get too close for comfort.
Joseph Hayes had a big night for Shelby in defeat, scoring a game-high 25 points and recording six steals. Logan Claeys added 10 points and blocked four shots.