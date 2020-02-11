MUSKEGON — Shelby had no answer for Orchard View star Ke'ontae Barnes Monday night, dropping a 73-32 decision on the road.
Barnes outscored the Tigers by himself, going for 43 points.
Shelby (1-12) trailed 37-23 at halftime, but the Tiger offense went cold in the second half. OV outscored Shelby 22-2 in the third quarter to seal the win.
"(In) the second half we tried to force a little too much and committed too many turnovers," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We battled them on the boards and broke the press effectively. Most of our turnovers were in the frontcourt.
"Good effort physically. We need to be tougher mentally."