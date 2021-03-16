SHELBY — Shelby stormed back from an early deficit Monday night against Montague, but the Wildcats were able to hold on for a 62-56 win.
The Tigers (4-10, 4-8 West Michigan Conference) were down 37-18 at halftime after allowing Montague to hit seven of its first 11 three-point attempts. Then, their offense came to life in the third quarter. Shelby had 19 points in each of the final two quarters, with coach Rick Zoulek simply describing the team's second-half play as "at another level".
"We talked about desire at halftime, no X's or O's," Zoulek said. "Our bench was more engaged during the second half. I apparently didn't have them prepared correctly in the first half. Proud of how they responded."
Joseph Hayes led the Tigers with 19 points, and Logan Claeys had 18, with each of them also recording four assists. Claeys also had seven rebounds and four steals.
MONTAGUE (56) Johnston 2 1-2 6, Buchberger 1 0-0 3, Grattafiori 4 3-4 15, Nichols 3 2-3 9, Collins 6 2-3 15, Atchison 3 0-2 6, Blankstrom 3 0-0 7, McDonald 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 9-16 62.
SHELBY (62) C. Claeys 1 1-2 3, Fraass 0 1-2 1, Hayes 7 3-4 19, Oberlin 1 0-0 2, Garcia 2 1-2 5, L. Claeys 8 1-2 18, Lee 3 2-4 8. Totals 22 9-16 56.
Montague....17 20 10 15 — 62
Shelby......... 9 9 19 19 — 56
Three-point goals — Montague 9 (Johnston, Buchberger, Grattafiori 4, Nichols, Collins, Blankstrom), Shelby 3 (Hayes 2, L. Claeys). Total fouls — Montague 15, Shelby 18. Fouled out — C. Claeys. JV score — Montague 67, Shelby 26.