RAVENNA — Shelby finished its regular season with a strong effort Thursday night at Ravenna, although the Tigers lost the game 62-58.
Ravenna rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to avert the Tigers' upset bid.
"With nothing really on the line, both teams played extremely hard tonight," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "Good high school basketball by both teams...Ravenna hit some crucial shots and Shelby missed some opportunities and had a few turnovers in those last three minutes. It will prove to be a good game to tune up for tournament play."
Shelby (5-11, 5-9 West Michigan Conference) played tough in the game, outrebounding Ravenna by a 30-18 margin.
Joseph Hayes led the Tigers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Logan Claeys added 13 points.