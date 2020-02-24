MONTAGUE — Shelby struggled in the second half Friday night and lost a West Michigan Conference battle at Montague, 45-33.
The two teams were tied at halftime before the Wildcats came alive offensively, outscoring Shelby 18-9 in the third quarter.
The Tigers turned the ball over 24 times in the game, a key factor in the outcome; Shelby outrebounded Montague 30-20 and also shot slightly better from the field — 39 percent to 38.
"Many led to easy baskets for Montague," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "I’m really pleased with our defensive effort. We just have to put both parts (of the game) together for 32 minutes."
Joseph Hayes had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers in both categories. GAge Landis and Logan Claeys each had six points.